YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is on his way to prison in connection with a man’s shooting death from late last year.

Traylor Johnson was accused in the shooting death of Derrick Franklin in November 2018 inside the All City Sports Bar on the city’s west side.

Last month, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito sentenced him Thursday morning to 14 years behind bars.