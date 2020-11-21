Judge sentences Youngstown man for series of local robberies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A U.S. Northern District of Ohio judge sentenced a local robbery defendant to 16 years in prison after requests by his attorney for a lenient sentence due to his upbringing.

Judge Benita Y. Pearson sentenced Melvin Jackson earlier this week, adding that he is to serve three years of probation after his release from prison as well as pay restitution of nearly $8,000.

Jackson, 19, pleaded guilty Aug. 6 to three counts of interference with commerce by means of robbery and two counts of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He pleaded guilty to a Dec. 17 robbery of a Speedway on East Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman; a December 19 robbery of a Subway across the street in Youngstown; and a Dec. 21 robbery at a Kwik Fill on Youngstown-Poland Road in Struthers.

A criminal complaint was first filed in January against Jackson and Edgar Ramirez, 22, also of Youngstown.

An affidavit in the case said Jackson confessed to taking part in seven robberies in Youngstown dating back to October.

Investigators were able to find clothes and shoes both men wore during the robberies and two separate firearms as well, the affidavit said.

Ramirez pleaded guilty Sept. 10, court records show. He is expected to be sentenced Nov. 24.

Last week, Jackson’s attorney, David Betras, requested a lower sentence. He cited Jackson’s mental issues, which he said were caused by his upbringing, writing that Jackson “at a very young age became a product of his environment and was not able to escape.”