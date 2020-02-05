Judge sentences Youngstown businessman to prison for sex crimes

Alex Bugno will also have to register as a sex offender

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge sentenced a Youngstown businessman to 17 years in prison for sex crimes involving teenage victims.

Alex Bugno will also have to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of compelling prostitution and pandering obscenity charges.

Prosecutors say Bugno paid two teenage boys to engage in sex acts with him.

Mahoning County prosecutors told jurors Bugno preyed on his two teenage victims repeatedly over a course of several months in 2014.

“Every time it happened, it would be very similar. The defendant would ask him to disrobe, the defendant would take his own clothes off, the defendant would perform oral sex,” said Atty. Jennifer McLaughlin, assistant Mahoning County prosecutor.

“They’re kids who would lower themselves to let the defendant perform oral sex on them for money. Getting a few hundred bucks is a big deal,” McLaughlin said.

Defense lawyers argued that the pair made the whole thing up after one of the teenagers was thrown off Bugno’s towing company lot on the city’s south side.

A jury found Bugno guilty of the crimes last month, however.

Bugno faced up to 50 years in prison.