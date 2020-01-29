Judge sentences co-defendant in Youngstown dismemberment case, calling her acts ‘sinister’

Katrina Layton previously reached a plea deal with prosecutors, but that plea deal with thrown out after a judge found that she lied to investigators

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Katrina Layton was all set to get time served for her role in the death and dismemberment of Shannon Graves.

Instead, she was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 18 years in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio on charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse after a sentencing hearing that took almost two hours.

Layton’s original plea deal in the case, which was made with county prosecutors, was thrown out by Judge Donofrio after members of the state attorney general’s office told Judge Donofrio that she lied to authorities. Judge Donofrio agreed.

The attorney general’s office is prosecuting the case after members of Graves’ family filed a complaint against prosecutors over the deal that was made with Layton.

“This situation is so unusual, there really is nothing to compare it to, and the impact to the victims is tremendous,” Judge Donofrio said. “The whole situation was just unbelievable.”

Assistant Attorney General Dan Kasaris showed Judge Donofrio a slideshow showing photos of Graves, the crime scene and Graves’ remains. He asked for the maximum sentence of 20 years.

An emotional Debbie DePaul, the sister of Graves, told the judge she did not know she had a sister until Graves was six. She said the last three years have been indescribable.

“If I had to describe it, it would be numb, but in constant pain,” DePaul said. “Did all this really happen? Or is it a movie I just watched?”

Layton was the girlfriend of Arturo Novoa, 33, who also had a relationship with Graves. He was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison in June for the death and dismemberment of Graves, who was missing since February 2017 and whose remains were found in August 2017 in a freezer in a home in Campbell.

Prosecutors said Novoa killed Graves with a blow to her head, in her Mahoning Avenue apartment, then took her body to the Shields Road home of Layton, where it was dissolved in acid and dismembered.

Two others accused of helping to dispose of Graves, Andrew Herrmann and his wife Michelle Ihlenfeld, have yet to have their cases heard.

Layton lied about her role and also disobeyed orders to avoid contact with Novoa. She was released from the jail under her original plea in February of 2018. She was placed back in the jail earlier this month after Judge Donofrio ruled that she was in violation of her original deal.

Kasaris said Layton lied to police and her lies kept police from finding out what really happened to Graves. Additionally, she caused Graves’ family pain and her actions in helping to help hide parts of Graves’ body “shocked the conscience of the community.”

Additionally, Kasaris said Layton has shown no remorse.

As he did when Novoa was sentenced, Kasaris described how Graves was killed in her own bathroom, then put her body into two garbage bags in the trunk of her own car. Evidence photos show the trunk caved in where her body was stored.

Layton searched for 55 gallon totes, garbage bags and acid on her smart phone and lied to police about the searches, Kasaris said.

Graves was cut up with a machete supplied by Herrmann, and when the work was done, the garage was cleaned, prosecutors said.

Graves’ head and torso was dissolved in a vat of acid while her two children, ages 13 and 10, were home, Kasaris said.

Novoa and Layton rented a home on the South Side solely for the purpose of placing a freezer in the home with Graves’ remains once they knew police were looking for her in June of 2017 when she was reported missing.

“Can you think of anything more gruesome, more Hitler-like?” Kasaris said. He said Layton helped move “her arms and legs around Youngstown like they were part of a carnival.”

“While Mr. Novoa may have been the killer, it was no question Katrina Layton was the quarterback of the coverup,” Kasaris said.

Layton did it all because she was in love with Novoa, Kasaris said.

“What else would she do to protect that guy?” Kasaris said.

As Kasaris spoke, Layton sat hunched next to her attorney, Lynn Maro, dabbing at her face with a tissue. Her cheeks were dark pink like she had been crying.

Maro also used a slide show when she argued for a 10-year sentence for her client. Maro said Layton’s presentence report showed that she is at the lowest risk for reoffending.

Maro said Graves had threatened Layton before and Graves and Novoa had fought twice in February 2017 and once Graves three Novoa out of a car.

“There is a volatile history there,” Maro said.

Layton was also under the spell of Novoa, Maro said.

“To say she was in love with this man is an understatement,” Maro said.

Layton also was honest with police when she first told them where Graves was disposed. She also said prosecutors initially did not believe Layton when she told them Graves was dismembered in her garage.

“Without her participation, they had no knowledge where this body was chopped up,” Maro said.

Layton also told investigators what the acid was used for, Maro said.

Police got 16 search warrants after talking to Layton, Maro said.

“Without her they never would have gotten that information,” Maro said.

Layton said she was sorry for what happened. Speaking through tears, she asked for forgiveness some day.

“This wasn’t fair for any of the families involved. I do not think it is OK.”

DePaul said she was nervous when she first met her sister, but any apprehension quickly went away.

“Somebody said, ‘Shannon, your sister is here,’” DePaul said. “She ran up to me and grabbed my waist. From that moment on, we were inseparable.”

Judge Donofrio said he appreciates the fact that Layton took responsibility for her crimes, but he added that Layton lied, provided a place for Graves to be dismembered, and even rented an entire house to store her remains.

“These acts were sinister acts. They were amoral. As the victims said, they were beyond comprehension,” Judge Donofrio said. “The one thing I can’t get over is how awful these facts were. I don’t even know if there’s any words to explain it.”