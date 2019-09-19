Judge sentences woman for role in fatal Youngtown shooting

Rebecca Perez received two years of probation for her role in the shooting death of Diane Dent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The woman who pleaded guilty for being the driver in a North Side murder was sentenced Thursday to two years probation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Rebecca Perez, 47, was sentenced by Judge Maureen Sweeney after pleading guilty to a charge of obstructing justice for her role in the June 10, 2018 shooting death of Diane Dent, 62. Dent was shot at her Goleta Avenue home.

Jesse Williams, 51, was convicted of Dent’s murder last month.

Police said he shot Dent because he was looking for her son, with whom he fought the night before.

Williams has yet to be sentenced.

Police said Perez drove Williams to and from the murder.

Prosecutors agreed to probation if Perez cooperated against Williams.