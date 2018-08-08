Judge sentences woman for beating, robbery of elderly Youngstown man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A woman who pleaded guilty in connection with the robbery and beating of an elderly Youngstown man was sentenced on Tuesday.

Mahoning County Judge John Durkin sentenced Alyssa Dimuzio to three years, which will be served concurrently with her other cases out of Columbiana County.

Last month, Dimuzio was the last of five people to accept guilty pleas in connection with the crime that happened last January.

Investigators said the robbery and beating were in retaliation for the victim having thrown Dimuzio and her daughter out of his Midlothian Avenue house where they had been staying.

Prosecutors said, however, that Dimuzio has been cooperating with them since her arrest.

During the break-in, the victim's pickup truck and a gun safe were stolen. As part of her plea, Dimuzio said she will pay the victim $5,000 in restitution.