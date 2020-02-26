Judge sentences operator of local sex trafficking ring

Ronald Hellman appeared in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday, where he pleaded to nine charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged with running a local sex trafficking ring will spend 15 years in prison.

Ronald Hellman appeared in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday, where he pleaded to nine charges against him. A judge sentenced him after that.

Police say Hellman was paid to provide women and girls to an Austintown man who faced child pornography charges before he killed himself in October of 2018.

Investigators say Hellman preyed on drug addicts and prostitutes. They were able to identify at least eight victims.

As part of his sentence, Hellman will also have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life.

WKBN was in the courtroom for sentencing. Check back here for updates on this developing story.