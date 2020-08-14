Judge sentences Newton Falls man on sex charges

Benjamin Howell, 25, received a four-and-a-half-year sentence

Benjamin Howell, charged with gross sexual imposition in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and received his sentence Friday.

Benjamin Howell, 25, received a four-and-a-half-year sentence and will have to register as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Police in Newton Falls arrested Howell in July on sex offense charges involving a minor.

Howell also had a warrant for his arrest for a similar offense in Nags Head, North Carolina, while he was on vacation there within the last few months, according to Police Chief Gene Fixler.

