Judge sentences man who shot at Warren bar

Ryan Rulong appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom Friday for his sentencing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Girard man who shot at a Warren bar and then robbed a Howland gas station will spend 39 to 40.5 years in prison.

It took a grand jury less than an hour to find him guilty of all charges, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors say he shot at the University At Larchmont bar in May, injuring three people.

Afterward, he robbed a gas station in Howland. For that, he was convicted of aggravated robbery.

