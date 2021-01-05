Judge sentences man who robbed Family Dollar store in Youngstown

Perry’s attorney told the judge his client once attended college and had a 3.3-grade point average before substance abuse and mental health issues clouded his thinking.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to pulling a gun and stealing the cash register from a Glenwood Avenue store was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison.

Judge John Durkin sentenced Robert Perry, 50, on charges of attempted robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a firearm specification.

Perry was accused of robbing a Glenwood Avenue Family Dollar in April 2019. Reports said Perry pulled a gun and later ripped the cash register from the counter. He was found later in a nearby home.

Perry’s attorney, Andrew Zellers, told the judge his client once attended college and had a 3.3-grade point average before substance abuse and mental health issues clouded his thinking.

“Mr. Perry is a bright man,” Zellers said.

Perry apologized to the victims at the store and blamed no one but himself for his actions.

“I made my decisions poorly,” Perry said. “I made my decisions on my own.”

The plea agreement includes a provision that prosecutors would oppose any motion for early release, but Assistant Prosecutor Nick Brevetta said if Perry does not get in trouble in prison, he would reconsider his position.