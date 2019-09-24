Judge sentences man for Youngstown woman’s murder

Jesse Williams took the stand in his own defense last month, saying the shooting was an accident

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge sentenced Jesse Williams to life in prison without parole for the murder of Diane Dent in 2018.

Police say Williams went to Dent’s house looking for her son, Anttwon, and shot Dent.

Williams took the stand in his own defense last month, saying the shooting was an accident.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between Williams and Anttwon Dent over a woman, Rebecca Perez.

Perez received two months of probation for her part in the crime. Police say she drove Williams to the murder scene.

Williams is the brother of Willy “Flip” Williams, who was executed in prison for his murder convictions.