Judge sentences man for robbing Dairy Queen in Boardman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Boardman Dairy Queen in December of 2018 was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to Ronald Moffo. He gets credit for 316 days he has served in the county jail awaiting disposition in his case.

Moffo’s attorney, John Jurassic, said Moffo has been in the throes of drug addiction since he first smoked marijuana at age 11 and both his parents were addicts.

Moffo told the judge that his father died of an overdose.

Juhasz asked for a sentence of probation and treatment or the lowest possible prison term, saying his client could make headway in his battle with addiction with the right help.

Moffo apologized in a written statement and said he was especially sorry for his four children.

“I’ll never live down the moment when my kids found me overdosed and dead just as I found my father,” Moffo said. “But he didn’t get a second chance.”

Judge Donofrio, however, said he thought prison was necessary because of Moffo’s record which stretches back 19 years. He also said he was moved by the victim impact statements of the workers who said they are petrified to go back to work.

“To go into a Dairy Queen brandishing a weapon? That’s the kind of place that attracts kids,” Judge Donofrio said.