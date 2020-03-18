Judge sentences man for kidnapping, murder of Warren native

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Franklin County judge has sentenced a convicted killer to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a Warren native.

Anthony Pardon received his sentence earlier this week in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. The sentence followed a recommendation by the jury.

The jury found Pardon guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering Rachael Anderson in her Columbus-area apartment, on her 24th birthday.

Anderson was originally from Trumbull County, graduating from Warren G. Harding and attending Youngstown State. She was living in Columbus and was nearing the end of her apprenticeship at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.

According to WKBN’s sister station in Columbus, WCMH, she was also on the verge of becoming the business’ first funeral director who was not from the Shaw family.

Pardon is not a stranger to violent crime. In 1982, Pardon pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated robbery and attempted murder. He tried to drown his victim in a creek, but she survived.

Pardon went to prison for 25 years and got out in 2006.

During the trial’s sentencing phase, Pardon’s attorneys argued their client’s childhood in an abusive home, and his adult life spent mostly in prison contributed to his decision to murder Anderson.

Rachael Anderson

Rachael Anderson obituary