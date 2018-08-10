Judge sentences man for 2016 shooting death in Youngstown

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The man found guilty of a 2016 Youngstown murder case was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Friday.

In June, a jury found Kimani Hodges guilty of aggravated homicide in the death of Jason Fonseca.

Police found the victim outside of his Ayers Street home on the city's east side. Prosecutors said the two were arguing about a woman before the shooting.

WKBN was in the courtroom for the sentencing and heard from the mother of the victim in court. Check back here for updates on this developing story, or watch First News, starting at noon.