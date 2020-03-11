Judge sentences last defendant in Youngstown death, dismemberment case

He was sentenced to 12 years in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The last of four people involved in the dismemberment of Shannon Graves was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Anthony Donofrio handed down the sentence to Andrew Herrmann, 28, who pleaded guilty Feb. 27 to charges of abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and an unrelated drug trafficking charge.

Arturo Novoa, 33, who pleaded guilty to killing Graves and dismembering and hiding her corpse, was sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence. His girlfriend, Katrina Layton, 36, is serving an 18-year prison sentence for helping to hide the remains of Graves.

Herrmann’s wife, Michelle Ihlenfeld, pleaded guilty to a drug-related charge in the case and is serving six months in prison.

Graves went missing in February of 2017. Her remains were found in a freezer in July of 2017 in a Campbell home.

The sentence in the case was agreed upon between prosecutors and defense attorney Jay Macejko.

Herrmann became involved when Novoa, a friend, called him to the home of Layton to help him dismember Graves’ body. Debbie DePaul, a sister of Graves who has attended almost every hearing in the nearly three-year-old case, said Herrmann could have called police. But instead, he returned with his machette to help Novoa dismember Graves.

“Who does something like this?” DePaul asked.

DePaul told the judge she believes Herrmann deserves more time.

“How much more proof do we need that this sick, disgusting, freak be put away for the rest of his life?”

Assistant District Attorney Dan Kasaris, who took over the case after prosecutors recused themselves when the family of Graves filed a grievance against them, also said that Herrmann could have called police instead of helping Novoa.

“He didn’t have to be here except for the choice he made,” Kasaris said.

Herrmann did cooperate, however, and was the only person who told authorities what happened to Graves. His statements were especially helpful in determining that Layton was lying about what happened to Graves, which helped to scrap a previous plea agreement with her.

Herrmann also knew where and how Graves was killed, Kasaris said.

“He’s the only who told us how Shannon died,” Kasaris said.

Macejko said the case is one of the hardest he has had in his 22 years as a lawyer. He said he struggled to come up with something to say.

“The only thing consistent in this case has been a loss of words,” Macejko said.

Macejko did say that his client returned to the garage because he was fearful because Novoa had already killed someone and would not shirk at killing his client if he did not help.

Judge Donofrio said he was stunned that Herrmann did not call police.

“I don’t know what kind of hold this guy had on you that you would return to the scene of a murder with tools and help dismember the body,” Judge Donofrio said.