Judge sentences former Warren employee for theft of funds

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Warren employee was sentenced Monday for a theft in office charge.

Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas Judge Peter Kontos sentenced Kisha Jackson to five years of probation. She will also have to pay $2,830 in restitution, as well as court costs, and will have to submit to random drug testing and other conditions of her probation.

City officials fired Jackson last March after accusations that she stole money while working as the city’s events coordinator.

An investigation completed by Director of Public Service and Safety Eddie Colbert found Jackson was guilty of stealing Christmas on the Square money during her work for the city. The letter did not release further information, but a police report lists the amount reported stolen as $2,740.

Jackson pleaded guilty to the charge in December.