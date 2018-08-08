Judge sentences former Lowellville police chief to probation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Lowellville's former police chief avoided jail time on Wednesday, despite being convicted of several criminal charges.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Richard Jamrozik to five years of probation.

He was convicted of more than a dozen charges, including domestic violence, theft in office and obstructing official business after taking a plea deal.

Jamrozik resigned from the Lowellville Police Department two years ago after a former girlfriend reported that he assaulted her more than once. Prosecutors said he hit her with a golf club.

They also accused him of stealing $2,500 from the home of a man who died. He had been sent there as part of a death investigation by the coroner's office.

Jamrozik worked in law enforcement for more than 15 years, as an investigator with the Mahoning County Coroner's Office and later as police chief in Lowellville.

Before learning his fate, Jamrozik apologized to the court but not to the woman he was convicted of beating.

"I made some poor decisions, some life-altering decisions that led to where I'm standing here today," he said. "I cannot apologize enough to the court, to my family, my friends."

Staci Kello, the victim, spoke to the court as well. She said she is glad that she survived to be there.

"I went into work with black and blues all over me and tried to cover them up with theater paint because he had in my mind that this was normal and I was in the wrong," she said.

She said she accepts the judge's sentence.

"I can feel comfortable at night knowing that I stood up for myself and for my family that's also hurting for the decision, but I am just happy to have my life," she said.

Kello has filed a lawsuit against Jamrozik.

He has to pay for her extensive dental work.

As part of his sentence, Jamrozik also agreed to give up his ability to work in law enforcement. He will also have to repay the stolen money.