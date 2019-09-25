Judge sentences Farrell man for rape of child as supporters proclaim his innocence

The father of the victim spoke on Clifford Locke's behalf Wednesday, telling the court that Locke didn't rape his daughter

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell man convicted of rape was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, despite statements made in court from those who say he is innocent of the crime.

Clifford Locke, Sr., 62, was convicted of the rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

The incident reportedly occurred in January 2018 and involved a 12-year-old child.

During his sentencing, three of Locke’s siblings spoke on his behalf. All maintained his innocence.

The father of the victim also spoke on Locke’s behalf. As he addressed the court, he said, “This man did not rape my daughter.”

During the sentencing, Judge Daniel Wallace told Locke that he cannot reverse the jury’s guilty verdict but had intended on sentencing him to less time.

However, due to the mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years for a rape conviction, he said he was left with no choice but to sentence him to 10 years in prison.

“I won’t tell you how much time I was going to give you, because I don’t want you to think about it,” Judge Wallace said.