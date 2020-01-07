Judge sentences defendant who pushed over, robbed man in wheelchair in Youngstown

Bobby Kelly, III, received his sentence Monday after he was convicted of robbery and theft charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge handed down a two-year sentence to a man who pushed over and robbed a man in a wheelchair.

Bobby Kelly, III, received his sentence Monday after he was convicted of robbery and theft charges.

In October of last year, a Youngstown police officer reported seeing Kelly pushed over a man in an electric wheelchair. The officer said Kelly and another man were rummaging through the victim’s pockets.

The officer ordered the two to stop, and they ran away. The officer was able to arrest Kelly, however.

The victim told police that one of the suspects took the cigarette from his hand, and he believed that was the only item taken due to the officer’s intervention.

Police said the victim wasn’t injured.