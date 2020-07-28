Judge sentences defendant for murder of Warren man

Walter Toles has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Braceville man pleaded guilty to charges and learned his sentence for a murder in Warren earlier this year.

Tuesday, Walter Toles has pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

A judge sentenced him to 20 years to life in prison. Toles must also register as a violent offender.

Toles was accused of the stabbing death of 27-year-old Marlon Smith.

Smith died of a stab wound to the neck, according to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives say Toles and Smith knew each other.

Police said evidence at the crime scene led detectives to Toles’ home in Braceville. According to an affidavit for a search warrant, Smith’s cell phone was missing from the murder scene, but Toles’ driver’s license and an “Ohio corrections card” belonging to Toles were found in the couch where Smith’s body was found.

When detectives went to Toles’ home in Braceville Township, they called the victim’s cell phone and reported hearing the ring, according to the affidavit.

Police took Toles into custody, and they reported finding the victim’s cell phone, a screwdriver and a folding knife during a pat-down search.

