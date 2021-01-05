Judge sentences Canfield woman for hit-and-run crash that hurt local DJ

Troopers said Rachel Stouffer hit DJ Brian Price, who was on a bicycle, with her car in June

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County judge sentenced a Canfield woman for a hit-and-run crash that hurt a local DJ in June.

On Monday, Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Rachel Stouffer to serve 180 days in jail and pay a $1,000 fine.

Stouffer pleaded guilty December 9 to failure to stop after an accident.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Stouffer was headed north on Glenwood Avenue at about 10:24 p.m. June 12 when she hit Brian Price, who was riding his bicycle in the same direction.

Price was thrown from his bicycle.

Troopers say Stouffer left the scene, but turned herself in four days later.

Stouffer told troopers she did not see Price, and she didn’t stop after hitting him because she was in shock. She also said her car alerted her that she had no tire pressure, according to the crash report.