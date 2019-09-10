Judge sentences Beloit woman who let sex offender around child

The sex offender raped the 5-year-old girl the day he was released from prison, authorities said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The girlfriend of a man who authorities said abused a child the day he was let out of prison for abusing another child received her sentence Tuesday.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced 28-year-old Alexandria Overholser, of Beloit, to one year in prison.

Overholser pleaded guilty in July to a charge of child endangering.

Prosecutors said Overholser allowed her boyfriend at the time, 35-year-old Shawn Unger, to be around a 5-year-old child that he raped. Authorities say the crime happened the day he got out of prison for raping another 5-year-old girl.

Unger pleaded guilty and was sentenced August 27 to life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years.

The sentence was agreed upon by the attorneys in the case because Overholser cooperated with prosecutors in the case against Unger.