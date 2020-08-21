Judge sentences Bazetta man for explicit photos sent to underage girl

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge sentenced a Bazetta man to 10 days in jail and five years of probation after he was accused of sending explicit photos to an underage girl.

Justin Wayne Robinson, 37, pleaded guilty last month to two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He learned his sentence Thursday.

Detectives arrested Robinson last year, saying he sent obscene pictures to the young girl and tried to get her to send obscene pictures as well.

As part of his sentence, Robinson also has to pay restitution of $1,500 to the victim.

