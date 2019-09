An elderly Youngstown man accused of raping a child will go to trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An elderly Youngstown man accused of raping a child will go to trial.

Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled Tuesday that 77-year-old Morris Perry is competent to stand trial.

Perry was indicted in October 2018 for the rape of a child under 13 years old.

Judge Sweeney accepted the mental evaluation of Perry, showing he is competent.

The judge also denied a request to reduce Perry’s $50,000 bond. The case is set for trial in January.