Judge Rusu closes Probate Court Clerk’s Office to public due to COVID-19 outbreak

(WKBN) – Judge Robert Rusu Jr. announced Sunday that he is closing the Probate Court Clerk’s Office to the public due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak in the office.

This closure is effective starting Monday.

The court will remain closed to the public until Monday, November 30.

The court will continue to conduct all court operations during this closing to the public; however,

all hearings and other duties of the court will be conducted via telephone or video conference.

If you have an upcoming hearing or an appointment with the court between November 16 and 30, you will be contacted by a Probate Court officer.

If you are not contacted by a Probate Court officer prior to your hearing/appointment, you should call the court at 330-740-2310.

The court will still continue to accept all pleadings via the following methods:

via facsimile at 330-740-2325;

via email at mcprobate@MahoningCountyOh.gov;

via U.S. Mail at Mahoning County Probate Court, 120 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio

44503;

44503; via a drop box located inside the Mahoning County Courthouse Rotunda.