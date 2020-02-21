Judge rules recording can be used in former Youngstown mayor’s corruption trial

Chuck Sammarone is accused of of taking bribes in exchange for steering contracts to a friend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County Judge says a tape recording can be used in the corruption trial of former Youngstown Mayor Chuck Sammarone.

Sammarone is facing a bribery charge. He’s accused of of taking bribes in exchange for steering contracts to a friend.

He was indicted along with Valley developer Dominic Marchionda and former city Finance Director Dave Bozanich

Friday morning, Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled a recording made by then-Democratic party Chair Dave Betras concerning a local judge’s race can be used as evidence.

Sammarone’s lawyer had argued the tape should be excluded.

Sammarone is set for trial next month.