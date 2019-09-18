LIVE NOW /
Judge rules man is competent to stand trial in Youngstown murder

One of three defendants in a July 2017 murder in Youngstown was found competent to stand trial

Johnnathen Figueroa, charged with aggravated murder.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of three defendants in a July 2017 murder on the East Side Wednesday was found competent to stand trial.

Judge Maureen Sweeney set a Nov. 4 trial date in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Johnnathen Figueroa, 21, who is charged with aggravated murder for the July 6, 2017 shooting death of 52-year-old Marion Bugdal.

Bugdal was found in the remains of his burned-out home on the East Side a couple of days after he was killed.

A second defendant in the case, Alex New, 22, will also go on trial Nov. 4.

A final pretrial date of Oct. 30 was set for both men.

A third defendant, Fred Nolasco, 21, was found incompetent to stand trial.

Alex New, Fred Nolasco, Johnnathen Figueroa

