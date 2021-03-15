Judge rules aggravated murder charge for woman to be bound over to grand jury

Police say Jillian Russel killed the victim after the victim denied there is a God

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A visiting judge Monday bound over to a grand jury charges of aggravated murder and murder against a woman who police said killed a man who denied the existence of God during an argument on Easter Sunday, 2020.

The case against Jillian Russell, 37, will now be heard by a Mahoning County grand jury following a preliminary hearing in municipal court before Visiting Judge David Fuhry.

Russell was arrested April 12 at her home in the 500 block of Lakewood Avenue shortly after Marcus Turnage, 36, was found shot to death inside the home.

The case has been delayed because shortly after her arraignment last year, Judge Renee DiSalvo ordered that Russell undergo a competency evaluation.

She was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial, but the evaluation said her competency could be restored with further treatment. A judgment order Feb. 24 said her competency had been restored.

Police and coroner’s reports said Turnage was shot and killed after he and Russell argued about the existence of God and Turnage denied that God existed. Witnesses told police Turnage asked her why she shot him just before he died.

One of the first officers on the scene, Luis Villaplana, testified that when he got there, Russell and two other people were outside in the street and Russell appeared to be very agitated, gesturing wildly and yelling.

Villaplana said witnesses told him Russell “believed he [Turnage] was Lazurus,” the person in the Gospels who Jesus is said to have raised from the dead.

When she was detained in his cruiser awaiting detectives, she kept interrupting Villaplana as he was typing a report, Villaplana testified.

“She also spoke in Biblical terms and tongues,” Villaplana testified. “There was a lot of that going on.”

Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, the lead investigator on the case, said he spoke to Russell while she was in a cruiser and she immediately told him she killed Turnage.

“She said, ‘I killed somebody,’ and at that point I shut the door and told her I would talk to her downtown,” Spotleson said.

Spotleson said Russell mentioned several times she was having conversations with God.

“During the questioning she kept saying God was speaking to her,” Spotleson said.

Defense attorney John Juhasz asked Judge Fuhry to dismiss the aggravated murder charge if he was going to bind the case over and instead bind over a straight charge of murder. Juhasz said there was no testimony or evidence that Russell killed Turnage either as the result of a premeditated plan or as she was committing another felony, which are specifications a defendant must be guilty of in order to be found guilty of aggravated murder.

Judge Fuhry said he agreed Turnage was not killed in the commission of another felony, but he did say because there was no sign of self defense, prosecutors could make a “permissive inference” that premeditation was used, so he ruled both the aggravated murder and murder charges could be heard by a grand jury.

Juhasz also asked that Russell’s bond of $1 million be lowered to $50,000. He said there is no way Russell, who is indigent and has court appointed counsel, can afford to pay such a high bond and that the bond is effectively a punishment.

He said Russell has strong ties to the community and a record of appearing in court, which is what bond is for.

Judge Fuhry kept the bond as it is, saying he was concerned because the victim was killed without provocation and that police found two guns at or near the crime scene that are linked to her.