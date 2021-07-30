Judge revokes bond for man accused of shooting at west side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A visiting judge Friday in municipal court revoked bond for a man accused of shooting at a west side home.

Judge David Fuhry made his decision after two witnesses testified in a preliminary hearing for Trevor Morgan, 32, who had two counts of felonious assault bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Morgan was charged with firing several shots about 12:35 a.m. June 27 at a home on South Bon Air Avenue where his ex-wife lives.

A warrant was issued for his arrest June 30, but he was not taken into custody until July 19, when he was arraigned in municipal court and managed to post a $20,000 bond.

Two witnesses Friday, including one who was on the front porch of the home Morgan is accused of shooting at, said they received threatening texts and Facebook messages from Morgan despite a no-contact order in the case.

Judge Fuhry said he decided to revoke the bond after hearing the testimony because “this is an extremely volatile situation.”