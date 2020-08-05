Judge refuses to lower bond for man accused of severely beating woman in Youngstown

The prosecutor said the victim had to have surgery for a brain bleed, and police weren't sure she would survive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge Wednesday in municipal court denied a request to lower the bond for a man accused of severely beating a woman in Youngstown last week.

Judge Carla Baldwin said bond will remain at $50,000 for Cameo Sharpe, 36, who has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he turned himself in for a charge of felonious assault.

Sharpe is accused of beating a woman July 27 at a Palmer Avenue home. He waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday, but his lawyer, Lynn Maro, asked for his bond to be lowered to $25,000.

Maro said she knew the victim in the case is afraid, and she suggested house arrest along with the lower bond. Her client already has a no-contact order for her, Maro said.

Maro said her client has no prior felonies on his record, and he has ties to the community.

Maro also said with the coronavirus pandemic, it does not make sense to have an inmate with no prior felonies in the jail where he can risk being exposed to the virus.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr opposed the request. He said Sharpe has failed to appear in court six times for previous misdemeanors, including a 2012 domestic violence case which led to a conviction, and that he has another warrant from September.

Fehr also said the victim is afraid of Sharpe and that she told investigators there had been other incidents of violence with him. She had to have surgery for a brain bleed and was injured so badly police who responded were not sure she would survive.

“The officers thought she was dead,” Fehr said.

Judge Baldwin said because of the severity of the charge, she would not reduce the bond. Sharpe can try to apply again if he is indicted by a grand jury. His case was bound over after he waived his hearing.