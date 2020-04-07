Judge reduces bond after man isn’t indicted on Youngstown murder charge

A grand jury declined to indict Clinkscale for Cooper’s death but did indict him on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Tuesday reduced the bond for a man facing a weapons charge who was once charged with murder.

Judge Anthony Donofrio set bond for Aaron Clinkscale at $100,000 on a third-degree felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Clinkscale has been in the county jail on a $500,000 bond ever since he was arraigned for the Feb. 4 shooting death of 29-year-old Ra’mon Cooper.

A grand jury, however, declined to indict Clinkscale for Cooper’s death but did indict him on the weapons charge for having a gun the night Cooper was killed.

At his arraignment earlier this month, Clinkscale’s attorney had asked for a lower bond because the bond was set for a charge that the grand jury chose not to indict for.

The decision was deferred to Judge Donofrio, who is to hear a scheduled April 20 trial for Clinkscale.

Judge Donofrio made his decision Tuesday after meeting with Meranto and prosecutors and hearing arguments. Prosecutors had opposed the reduction.

Police said Clinkscale and Cooper argued inside Club Savo on South Avenue and security kicked both men out of the bar.

Cooper and Clinkscale both went to their cars and Cooper fired several shots at Clinkscale, who police said returned fire and killed him.

Grand jury proceedings are secret but attorneys in the case speculated that the grand jury chose not to indict Clinkscale for murder because they believed he acted in self-defense.

Clinkscale is barred from having a weapon because of a 2013 conviction on a felony drug charge.