Judge: Progress being made to restore Austintown murder suspect to competency

Samuel Legg, a former truck driver from Arizona, was charged in the 1992 murder case of a woman found at an Austintown truck stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The condition of a man deemed incompetent to stand trial for the 1992 murder of a woman who was found at an Austintown truck stop is improving.

Samuel Legg, 51, of Medina, is still incompetent to stand trial for the murder of Sharon Kedzierski, but progress is being made in restoring him to competency, said Judge John Durkin after a teleconference Tuesday with attorneys in the case in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Legg was found incompetent Oct. 30 to stand trial and was committed to a treatment facility to see if his competency can be restored.

Authorities have a year after he was ruled incompetent to have his competency restored.

Legg was not arrested for Kedzierski’s death until last February, after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

At the time he was charged, Legg was in custody in Medina after his DNA linked him to an unresolved 1997 rape.

DNA has also linked Legg to at least four other unsolved homicides in Ohio and Illinois, according to investigators.

In the rape case, Legg was also deemed incompetent to stand trial.