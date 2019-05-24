Judge orders temporary shut down of Wagon Wheel Motel in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A judge has ordered that the Wagon Wheel Motel in Boardman shut down after inspectors found owners haven’t done enough to fix the property.

Thursday, the motel’s owner and the Boardman Fire Department reached a deal to have the repairs made within 24 hours or the motel would be closed.

Friday morning, Fire Chief Mark Pitzer and his inspectors went through the motel on Market Street.

“There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done,” Pitzer said. “The court granted them 24 hours to make, at least temporary repairs. They were not able to comply with that. There’s still a lot of work that needs to be done to make it safe.”

The chief said inspectors discovered that the repairman brought in to fix the motel’s electrical system didn’t have the proper certification.

According to an agreement reached Thursday, if there were not enough repairs made, the business would have to close — at least until another court hearing on June 6. That temporary shut down begins Friday.