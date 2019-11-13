Judge orders seizures of guns, cash in Youngstown drug-dealing case

Amaury Santiagto and his brother, Felix, were indicted on charges that they received cocaine from Puerto Rico to sell in the Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge Wednesday ordered the seizure of cash and two guns from a man expected to be sentenced in February for selling cocaine.

Judge Sara Lioi issued the ruling against Amaury Calderon Santiago, 27. Santiago is expected to be sentenced February 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Santiagto and his brother, Felix Calderon Santiago, 29, were indicted by a federal grand jury in July on charges that they received cocaine from Puerto Rico to sell in the Youngstown in May and June of this year.

Prosecutors said the two used a house on Bennington Avenue on Youngstown’s East Side, where they received the cocaine. Federal agents served a search warrant at the home June 11 and reported finding 500 grams of cocaine, cash and two guns they said belonged to Amaury Santiago.

The indictment in the case said there was $5,840 cash and a semiautomatic pistol that had a magazine loaded with 29 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition as well as a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

Felix Santiago also pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and attempted possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He is also expected to be sentenced on February 20.