Judge orders second mental evaluation for convicted rapist in Poland attack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Lawrence County, who’s already serving a 30-year sentence for rapes in the Deerfield area, will return to a Mahoning County courtroom in a couple of months in connection with an attack in Poland in 2018.

Shawn Wendling was indicted early last year in connection with the rape of a woman jogging along Cowder Road near the Poland Township Park.

Friday morning, a judge ordered a second mental evaluation for Wendling.

He was convicted in March 2019 for assaulting two victims along the Berlin Bike Path in Portage County just weeks before the incident in Poland.