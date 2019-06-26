Judge orders jail time for former Lowellville gun club treasurer

Lisa Doyle said she sent money to a man she met online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Lima woman convicted of stealing money from the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club will spend time behind bars.

Lisa Doyle was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Court. In addition to six months of jail time, she will serve five years probation and continue to pay back the money she took.

Doyle pleaded guilty in May to aggravated theft. Prosecutors say she took more than $67,000 over time.

In court Wednesday, leaders with the club told Judge Anthony D’Apolito that Doyle left the group unable to pay its bills, forcing other members to chip in to keep the club open.

While insurance covered most of the money taken — $55,000 — Doyle has to pay restitution for the rest.

During the trial, Doyle said she fell in love online and sent money to a man who never paid her back.