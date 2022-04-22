CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man who at one time practiced medicine in the Valley was back in court Friday morning.



Ali Kooshkabadi is charged with having weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.

Earlier this month, the former neurosurgeon was arrested after incidents in both Boardman and Canfield. He’s facing charges of making terroristic threats, aggravated menacing and violating a protection order for those incidents.

In court Friday morning, Judge Joe Houser said Kooshkabadi could be released on electronically-monitored house arrest. His bond in the other cases was continued.

Kooshkabadi’s next hearing on the Canfield cases is set for 9:30 a.m. May 6.