YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a man accused of a 2021 shooting death on South Avenue.

The evaluation pushes back a March 6 trial date in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Carlos Flores Jr., who faces a charge of murder for the July 18, 2021, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17.

Judge John Durkin approved an oral motion for the evaluation by David Betras, the attorney for Flores.

Flores has been held in the Mahoning County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest about a week after Biggs died.

Biggs was found shot to death at about 10 p.m. at a gas station at the corner of South and East Avondale avenues. Police have not released a motive or much information about the case, except to say the bullet that killed Biggs was fired from a distance.

Flores turned himself in to police about a week after Biggs was killed when a warrant was issued for his arrest. Flores was free on bond in an unrelated weapons case when he was accused of killing Biggs. The bond in that case was revoked shortly after he was arrested on the murder charge.

Betras had filed a previous motion to suppress any statements his client made to police, claiming his client was denied the right to counsel. Judge Durkin denied his motion.