Judge orders Columbiana County man to stay away from ex, who he’s accused of repeatedly calling

(WKBN) – A young man from Columbiana County is free from jail but has been told to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

Ryan Kost was accused of calling and texting a woman close to 400 times over a matter of days after being served with a civil protection order to leave the woman alonE.

Police said the pair had broken up recently, but the victim obtained the order when Kost kept trying to contact her.

Judge Molly Johnson agreed to let Kost out of jail on a $10,000 bond but warned he’ll be arrested again if he violates the order.