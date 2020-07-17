Judge orders Columbiana County man to stay away from ex, who he’s accused of repeatedly calling

Ryan Kost was accused of calling and texting the woman close to 400 times over a matter of days

Ryan Kost, violation of protection order, Beaver Township

(WKBN) – A young man from Columbiana County is free from jail but has been told to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

Police said the pair had broken up recently, but the victim obtained the order when Kost kept trying to contact her.

Judge Molly Johnson agreed to let Kost out of jail on a $10,000 bond but warned he’ll be arrested again if he violates the order.

