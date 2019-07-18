Judge OKs class-action status for Girard traffic camera lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Judge Andrew D. Logan is opening up a lawsuit against the city of Girard and its use of traffic cameras to other drivers.

According to court documents, Judge Logan is allowing all drivers who received a speeding ticket in the mail via the City of Girard and Blue Line Solutions traffic cameras, during a specified period of time and location, to join a lawsuit claiming the tickets are not valid.

The City of Girard previously filed a motion to dismiss the class-action status in order to “conserve judicial resources and to avoid potentially unnecessary expenditures of time and resources.”

In order to obtain class-action status, cases must have a large identifiable group of plaintiffs of which it would be impractical to litigate each case independently. Also, each plaintiff must be easily identified, which the court found is possible through citation records from the City of Girard.

According to court documents, Girard issued 7,733 citations during the time period of December 7, 2017 to January 8, 2018 via Blue Line Solutions “Manned Photo Laser System.”

The lawsuit claims the city and Blue Line Solutions wrongfully ticketed cars in a completed construction zone of Interstate 80 between December 7, 2017 and January 7, 2018.

The legal speed limit was 65 miles per hour, but one sign was left with the construction zone speed of 55 mph.

WKBN reported on that issue after being contacted by a North Carolina driver, who believed that he was wrongfully ticketed in the area.

It’s estimated the city and Blue Line Solutions split $2 million in fines.

The class-action status allows drivers who traveled the road during that time period and received a ticket to join the case, whether the ticket was paid or not.

The City of Girard still has an opportunity to appeal the ruling.

The Dann Law Firm out of Cleveland has been assigned as counsel in the case. Attorney Marc Dann said that drivers who received tickets during that time frame on I-80 don’t have to do anything. He said if the suit moves forward and judgment is made, drivers who were issued citations will be notified and given the opportunity to opt in or out of any judgment or settlement.