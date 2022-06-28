WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant was issued for a babysitter in Warren after police turned a case over to prosecutors for review.

Charges of endangering children and assault were filed Monday against 20-year-old Isabel Pridemore, of Warren.

According to a police report, Pridemore was caught on camera in June feeding children food from the floor and sleeping while caring for two children, ages 1 and 2, inside a home on Central Parkway SE.

The mother said she confronted Pridmore and that she admitted to the action. The mother said she didn’t want Pridmore babysitting anymore and called police.

Prosecutors decided to file charges. A warrant for Pridemore’s arrest was issued Monday.