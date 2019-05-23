Judge has stern words for child killer in Youngstown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced in connection to the brutal death of his baby.

Marc Flora, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in the death of his 1-year-old child.

Police said the baby was stabbed in the neck last August inside a house in the 200 block of Penhale Avenue.

Two other children were home at the time but were unharmed.

Flora called police after the child had been stabbed. He told them that he blacked out and when he came to, the baby was dead, according to a police report.

Flora was sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility for parole in 30 years.

Mahoning Court Judge R. Scott Krichbaum was stern in his comments to Flora, likening the crime to a horror movie.

"Even though you are eligible for parole, I hope no one ever gives it to you," Krichbaum said.