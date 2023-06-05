YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A visiting judge has granted a request by Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller for a protection order against municipal court judge Dominic Leone.

Judge H.F. Inderlied’s ruling, which was received Monday, said that Leone had “engaged in a pattern of conduct that knowingly caused [Miller] to believe [Leone] would cause physical harm to [Miller] and knowingly caused mental distress to [Miller].”

The order is good until May 4, 2025.

Under the terms of the order, Leone is not allowed within 500 yards of Miller.

A notation on Judge Inderlied’s ruling said that because Leone is a judge in Struthers Municipal Court, he is allowed access to the parking lot, courtroom, his chambers and the clerk of courts office for official business.

Miller asked for the order May 4 because she was afraid of what she called Judge Leone’s “obsessive” behavior preceding the Democratic primary election for judge, which Leone lost to Common Pleas Court Magistrate James Melone in the May primary.

Miller told a common pleas court magistrate when applying for the order that Leone had been driving around to polling places and yelling and harassing voters and making accusations against her.

Judge Inderlied also held a hearing May 18 before he made his decision. He noted in his order that Miller called five witnesses while Leone called none.

Leone is also barred from having any contact with Miller through phone, text, internet or by a third party.