COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — A competency evaluation has been ordered for a Salem man being held in jail on a $100,000 bond for domestic violence.

On Monday, the judge granted 33-year-old Christopher Hyler’s attorney’s request for an evaluation on his ability to stand trial.

Hyler was charged with domestic violence against a woman July 10 before disappearing. Police considered him dangerous during the search.

He was found July 23 at the East 3rd Street home of that woman who told police Hyler was not at her home.

Upon his arrest, he purposefully injured himself in the back of the cruiser so he could go to the hospital instead of jail, the police reported. The injury was not serious.

She was charged with obstructing justice for lying to police