YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The on-again, off-again trial in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court of three men accused of a November 2018 triple murder in which an infant was killed was off again Monday.

After missing two days last week because of weather, a third because court was not in session and part of a fourth day because a prosecutor was ill, jurors returned to the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney expecting to hear more testimony in the trial of Shainquon Sharpe and Taquashon Ray, both 25.

They are accused of the Nov. 7, 2018, shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; his girlfriend Valarcia Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Morris, as they sat in a car at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street.

However, the jurors never got out of the jury room after Ray’s attorney, Lou DeFabio, asked for a mistrial because he said he was not provided with names that belonged to phone numbers that city police officer Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert was testifying about.

Judge Sweeney denied the motion for a mistrial but did allow DeFabio 24 hours so a defense expert could examine the phone evidence and help DeFabio prepare a defense for it.

A large part of the prosecution case relies on evidence from cell phones collected in the case. Lambert, a former homicide detective and now patrol supervisor, has been the department’s expert on cell phone technology for several years and was testifying about the phones in the case Wednesday when testimony was halted because of the illness of one of the prosecutors.

Lambert is expected to testify about data that shows the locations of the phones at the time the three victims were killed.

DeFabio said he knew about the phone numbers that would be introduced into evidence but he had no idea police had been able to link names to those phones. He said that changes his strategy on how to defend his client. He said he did not have time to prepare a proper defense because he did not know that the names were included and that his client should be granted a mistrial.

Prosecutors objected to his motion.

Judge Sweeney denied the motion for mistrial, but she was clearly not happy with the delay, asking DeFabio: “What do you suggest I tell the jurors?”

DeFabio said they should be told an “issue” cropped up that caused the delay.

Sharpe’s attorney, Mark Lavelle, also joined in asking for a mistrial.

Testimony in the case began Sept. 26.