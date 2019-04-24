Judge gives father who triggered Warren Amber Alert OK to be released from jail

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A judge feels the man who triggered an Amber Alert in Warren is OK to be released from jail. James Stennett posted his bond and got out on Tuesday.

Before that, he flashed a heart sign to his family in the courtroom. They were hoping he would be released.

Judge Gysegem read an evaluation for the court, which showed Stennett is no danger to himself or others.

Stennett was given a $2,500 bond with conditions -- he can't have a weapon and must stay out of trouble with police and Children Services.

He'll be out of jail until his trial.

Stennett is charged with domestic violence and interference with custody after police said he took his 2-month-old during an argument with the baby's mother.

MORE - Mother of Warren Amber Alert baby changes story to First News