Judge dismisses charges against former Columbiana County assistant prosecutor

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A visiting judge dismissed complicity charges against former Columbiana County assistant prosecutor John Gamble.

The case centered around his use of local police officers in some Facebook ads.

The ruling was filed Monday in Columbiana County Municipal Court.

A judge ruled Gamble’s ads were protected speech under the Constitution.

Since no one else was charged, there was no “complicity” to break the law.

Gamble lost his campaign last November to new prosecutor Vito Abruzzino.