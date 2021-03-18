Youngstown man appeals denial of motion to withraw guilty plea in drug, gun case

Edwards was sentenced in February to six years in prison on drug and gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who had his recommended sentence on gun and drug charges doubled after he was arrested while out on bond has asked an appeals court to let him withdraw his guilty plea.

Attorneys for Ronnie Edwards, 28, of Clarencedale Avenue, also asked the 7th District Court of Appeals that the judgment entry for the sentencing in his case be vacated as well.

Edwards was sentenced Feb. 17 by Judge Anthony D’Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to six years in prison on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated trafficking in drugs, felony aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in heroin.

Edwards was free on bond Jan. 7 when he entered his pleas and his bond was continued. Details of the 2019 case are not available, but court records say the investigative agency was the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

The plea agreement called for a jointly recommended sentence of three years and a sentencing date of Jan. 21 was set, which was then continued to Feb. 10.

However, Edwards was arrested Jan. 27 by city police after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant at a Homestead Avenue home investigating drug activity where Edwards was found.

Reports said police found crack cocaine, oxycontin pills, powder cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Naloxone strips, digital scales and over $1,000 cash. Just 12 hours after he was arrested, prosecutors were already asking for his bond to be revoked, which it was.

At his sentencing hearing, Edwards’ attorneys made oral motions to withdraw his guilty pleas but those motions were denied.

Judge D’Apolito’s sentencing entry did not give a reason as to why he went above the recommended sentence, but judges are not bound by any sentencing recommendation.

His entry did note that consecutive sentences on the weapons charge and the third-degree aggravated trafficking in drugs charge were warranted to protect the public. He also noted that Edwards was on probation in another case when he was charged with the crimes he pleaded guilty to.