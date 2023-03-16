YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal judge this week denied a suppression motion for a man charged last year for having 101 pounds of cocaine and over $1 million.

However, the reason why U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. denied the suppression motion filed on behalf of Vincent Barber, 60, is under seal.

It is also not known what issues of law Barber’s attorneys were arguing to get the evidence against their client suppressed because that motion was also filed under seal, as was the government’s response.

Judge Oliver issued his ruling Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Judge Barber also denied another motion under seal filed by Barber’s attorneys asking that the government disclose all their confidential sources and records of confidential sources.

A pretrial conference via phone is set for April 27, according to online court records.

Barber was arrested last April on a warrant charging him and Ramon Wright, 55, with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and heroin and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug crime.

Barber was arrested at his Gibson Street home. Wright has been on the run since Feb. 13, 2019, the day a search warrant was served in the case where investigators found several guns and drugs, including 101 pounds of cocaine at homes on Gibson Street and Potomac Avenue and over $1.2 million cash in a garage on Gibson Street that investigators say Barber was using to store drugs and cash.

He has been held in federal detention since his arrest. He has pleaded not guilty.

The charges carry a possible life sentence if convicted.

The indictment in the case said Wright bought a home on Potomac Avenue in February of 2018 and another home on Gibson Street in November 2018.

Barber also paid for electricity at one of the homes on Gibson Street, the indictment said.

The indictment also said on Feb. 8, 2019, Barber delivered $300,000 cash to an undercover law enforcement officer while Wright conducted “counter-surveillance” of the delivery.

On Feb. 13, 2019, investigators served search warrants at all four houses. At one of the homes on Gibson Street, they reported finding over 55 pounds of cocaine and $1,224,336 cash.

At a second Gibson Street home, investigators reported finding a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, $46,778 cash and a .40-caliber handgun.

At the third Gibson Street home, investigators said they found heroin, cocaine, a 9mm pistol, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle and a .22-caliber pistol.

The indictment said everything found in the houses on Gibson Street was possessed by Barber.

At the Potomac Avenue home, the indictment said Wright had over 46 pounds of cocaine and a .357-Magnum revolver.

The government attached a forfeiture specification to the indictment, meaning they look to seize all the cash, guns and any other items that are found to be purchased with money that was obtained from selling drugs.