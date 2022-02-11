WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A visiting judge denied granting a permanent protection order against Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko.

After a three-hour hearing, Judge Patricia Cosgrove ruled that there wasn’t enough evidence to support the menacing by stalking allegation made by county employee Paula Vivoda-Klotz. Therefore, she denied granting the permanent civil protection order.

The judge made sure to note that although she was disturbed by what she heard during the hearing, she was appalled by the behavior of both the commissioner and county employees.

Check back here for updates and reaction on this developing story.